Goblin Slayer Season 2 is scheduled to be released

Prison School Season 2: Will It Happen Or Not, What is The Confirmed Release Date. The Japanese Manga series of Tsutomu Mizushima Prison School revolves around a girls’ academy, named Hachimitsu Academy, which is located in Tokyo, Japan. As the name suggests, the story is all about the strict punishment of the school for violating the rules. After some time, the school authority decided to allow boys for admission. 5 boys got enrolled for the first semester and made the ratio of 1:200. All 5 boys were caught committing voyeurism and hence received an ultimatum by the school authority. They got two options, whether to expelled or spend q month in school prison for being the rule violators. Boys chose to enjoy the adventures of school prison. The story also revolves around the love story of Kiyoshi and Chiyo.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO