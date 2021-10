“Y: The Last Man” has been canceled by FX, weeks before its first season debuts its final episode on FX on Hulu. The news was shared by “Y: The Last Man” showrunner Eliza Clark through her Twitter on Sunday. In her post, Clark thanks FX and the show’s creative team for their partnership on the project. She also expresses hope that “Y: The Last Man” will be able to continue its run at a different network. “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of ‘Y: The Last Man.’ I have never in...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO