According to a confirmed report from CNN, Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death in her home in Kenya earlier this week. She was only 25 years old. Tom Makori, the Keiyo North Sub County Police Commander, said that when they found Tirop’s body, “they found her in bed with blood under the bed and a lot of it on the floor.” Makori continued, “When police looked at the body, it looked like she had been stabbed on the neck with what we suspect to be a knife.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO