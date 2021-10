We are just a few days away from a week of ZOMBIES: Addison’s Monster Mystery episodes with “Vampire…Again” airing on Friday, October 15th and “Addison’s Monster Mystery” airing on Sunday, October 17th as they get all the episodes in the series in before Halloween. The events of this animated series take place between Zombies 2 and Zombies 3, but the highlight has ZOMBIES: Addison’s Monster Mystery “Addison’s Monster Mystery” running 30 minutes and no episode name. We are wondering what this really is as we have been getting five minute episodes and after “Vampire…Again” it should be “Spooky Stones” the next week. You will have to tune in and see what that is all about.

