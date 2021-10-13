CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fiscal Policy for an Uncertain World

International Monetary Fund
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article中文, Español, Français, 日本語, Português, Русский. As public debt rises to record levels, countries need to calibrate fiscal policies to their own unique circumstances. Vaccination has saved lives and helped economic recovery in many countries, but uncertainty remains high amid new virus variants. The pandemic will leave a lasting mark...

blogs.imf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Institution

How pandemic-era fiscal policy affects the level of GDP

Fiscal policy, including both automatic stabilizers and pandemic-related tax and spending legislation, played a significant role in cushioning the blows to the economy of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. The Hutchins Center Fiscal Impact Measure (FIM)—which measures how much federal, state, and local tax and spending policy adds to or subtracts from overall economic growth—shows that fiscal policy has boosted economic growth on average since the start of the pandemic, but will restrain growth going forward as the effects of the stimulus wane.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

IMF, World Bank should boost policies to tackle debt vulnerabilities: Yellen

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank should take additional steps to help address debt vulnerabilities, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday. "Going forward, both the World Bank and the IMF will need to strengthen policies and practices to help address...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Debt Service#Debt Crisis#Espa Ol Fran Ais##The European Union#American
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

The Future is Uncertain for China and U.S. Trade

The U.S. recently announcing that it has plans to reopen talks with China over some of the trade promises that they have not held up. For more on this, Brendan Ahern, CIO of KraneShares joined Wake Up with Cheddar to discuss.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

World Faces Fiscal Problems Much Worse Than Those From Covid, OECD Warns

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The Covid-19 pandemic may have bloated public debt to levels already pushing some governments to consider consolidation, but that’s nothing compared to the fiscal difficulties brewing in the coming decades, the OECD said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries. 
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects that the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan The IMF said globally, inflation is rising in part due to pandemic-related supply shortages. Food prices have soared to their...
BUSINESS
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Petition for Monthly $2,000 Nears 3 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks amounting to $2,000 is nearest to its motive of 3 million signatures since the cases for Covid-19, death, and hospitalization due to the same has been continuously declining over the entire United States after a surge in summer. But while petitions for checks payment perpetuate to get signatures online, the same has not been able to create pressure on the Congress members.
U.S. POLITICS
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy