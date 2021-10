Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space on 20 July when his New Shepard craft blasted off from Van Horn in West Texas.The businessman was accompanied by his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk for a 10-minute jaunt into the atmosphere.During the flight, the capsule reached an altitude of about 106 kilometres after the booster accelerated to three times the speed of sound (Mach 3).Unlike Sir Richard Branson’s piloted Virgin Galactic rocket plane, which beat Mr Bezos to the punch when it was...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO