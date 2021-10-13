CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group B returns to duke it out in new 'The Masked Singer'

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks like The Mallard and The Cupcake are returning to the stage to singe on a new episode of 'The Masked Singer.' There are still two more wildcard contestants this season who could crash the stage and change everything.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Billboard

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Baby Is Revealed

Oh Baby, there was another big reveal on The Masked Singer. On Wednesday night (Oct. 6), Group A returned to the stage of Fox’s hit TV show to show off their best efforts. By night’s end, one of those five -- Baby, Bull, Hamster, Skunk and the "wildcard" Pepper -- was unmasked to the nation.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Legendary Sister Act Singer Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

It’s not every day a three-time Grammy Award winner is sent home on The Masked Singer. But that happened Wednesday night (Oct. 13), when Cupcake got tossed. The latest episode of Fox’s unlikely hit returned to Group B, and its lineup of Banana Split, Queen of Hearts, Mallard and Cupcake, who tackled Bruno Mars' "Finesse".
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The Masked Singer' unmasks Baby and the judges are shocked

Not one of the judges guessed the true identity of the Baby on Wednesday night's episode of "The Masked Singer." It was none other than funny man, Larry the Cable Guy, whose real name is Daniel Whitney. Show judge Jenny McCarthy had even starred with Whtiney in the 2008 comedy...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Who Is Mallard in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Group A set the bar pretty high for Season 6 of The Masked Singer, and Group B did the same for their first episode. Group B includes Queen of Hearts, Mallard, Cupcake, Banana Split and Dalmation. In case you weren't able to catch their premiere episode live, make sure you check out FuboTV (which is offering a free trial to new subscribers) to watch subsequent episodes live. While Dalmation was eliminated at the end of the Sept. 29 episode, the remaining competitors are still in the running. Yet, their identities are still a mystery. That might have you wondering — who is the Mallard? end of the Sept. 29 episode.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Heavily Featured in New Episode Despite Emily Ratajkwoski's Allegation

The Masked Singer judge Robin Thicke was heavily featured in the show's most recent episode, despite Emily Ratajkwoski's public allegations that he sexually assaulted her. Notably, the show is pre-taped, so it was likely already finished at the time the claims came out, but there appeared to be little to no attempt to edit Thicke out. At this time, it is unknown if the allegations will impact Thicke's status as a judge on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Cupcake

Love was in the air on the latest installment of The Masked Singer. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, season six continued with the affection-themed "Date Night" episode. The performances included duo Banana Split doing "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé, Cupcake keeping it funky with "Finesse" by Bruno Mars, Queen of Hearts getting sultry thanks to "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf, Mallard bringing the energy back up with "My House" by Flo Rida and Caterpillar belting out "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé. After singing, each mystery star took part in a round of speed dating, which involved rapidly answering questions about love from...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The Caterpillar on 'The Masked Singer' Is Definitely a Swiftie

OK Taylor Swift fans, gather round, 'cause one of us is on The Masked Singer this season. The Caterpillar is a new contestant making their debut tonight on Fox, but a clue for whomever chose to don a bug costume on national television has dropped! Sure, knowing the person under the mask is a Swiftie fan might only narrow options down to about half the planet, but you best believe I'll be out here trying to figure out who it is until I'm 100 percent sure.
TV & VIDEOS
People

The Masked Singer Adds a Wildcard Contestant to Group B and Sends 1 Star Home

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. Wednesday night meant date night on The Masked Singer this week, and Group B brought the romance. Duo Banana Split kicked off the lovefest by talking in their clue package about their recipe for a perfect love song. That included: "a pinch of fantasy, a splash of pain and a little dab of reality," but Ice Cream preferred "heart" instead of reality. The video showed a globe, a medical kit with a red cross and a potato masher. Ice Cream sang Michael Bublé's "Cry Me a River" while Banana accompanied on piano.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Fox to Launch ‘Masked Singer’ NFT Marketplace

Fox’s most popular show is joining the tech world’s most current fad: NFTs. “The Masked Singer” is debuting its own NFT marketplace, dubbed “The MaskVerse,” on Wednesday. According to Fox, “The MaskVerse” marketplace is designed to make buying, selling and trading of digital “The Masked Singer” goods — non-fungible tokens...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘The Masked Singer’: All The Clues & Hints About The Cupcake

The Cupcake is one of the sweetest contestants on ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6. So, who is behind the dazzling Cupcake?. The Cupcake started her journey on The Masked Singer season 6 with a delightful performance of “Heat Wave” by Martha and The Vandellas. From the performance, it’s clear that Cupcake definitely has some stage experience. During the Cupcake’s first clue video, the singer revealed a number of clues about her identity.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Is Todrick Hall the Bull?

The Masked Singer fans seem to have narrowed down the identity of the Bull already thanks to all the clues given through the fourth episode Season. While the talented bovine performer has yet to be revealed following performances of "What Hurts the Most" and "Circus," celebrity super sleuths believe Todrick Hall is hiding behind the mask.
CELEBRITIES
