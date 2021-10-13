Dense Fog Advisory issued for Frederick, Northwest Montgomery, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Frederick; Northwest Montgomery; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia, and the eastern panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
