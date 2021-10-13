Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Mayes by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Mayes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Craig, western Delaware and central Mayes Counties through 930 AM CDT At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Adair to near Chouteau. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Pryor... Pryor Creek Grove... Chouteau Locust Grove... Salina Langley... Adair Bernice... Ketchum Spavinaw... Disney Pensacola... Hoot Owl Cherokee State Park... Rose Spavinaw State Park... Cleora Chloeta... Sportsmen Acres Community MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0