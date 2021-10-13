Roland Announces SP-404MKII Sampler

BOSS has announced the RC-505mkII and RC-600, two new flagship models in the Loop Station product lineup. They say that the five-track RC-505mkII brings next-generation power and flexibility to the world's most popular tabletop looper, giving performers an expanded range of inspiring and customizable tools for hands-on music creation, while the RC-600 takes floor-based looping where it's never gone before, offering six stereo tracks, advanced foot control, and highly configurable operation. BOSS says that both new Loop Station models feature class-leading 32-bit sound, a massive onboard effects selection, built-in rhythms, versatile connectivity, external control support, and USB for interfacing with computers. Here's more details direct from the company...
