Roland Announces SP-404MKII Sampler

IK Multimedia announces the T-RackS TASCAM Tape Collection 13/10/21. IK Multimedia has announced the T-RackS TASCAM® Tape Collection, a collection of AAX, VST and AU plugins for mixing and mastering. They say that the collection draws upon the strengths of four meticulously restored TASCAM analog recording systems long recognized for their glorious tone and other audible hallmarks. A spokesperson told us, "Developed with IK's award-winning modeling technology and in direct collaboration with TASCAM themselves, the result of this coordinated effort allows musicians to introduce the warmth and classic characteristics of some of the finest analog recorders into today's digital recordings-ultimately delivering the best of both worlds."

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO