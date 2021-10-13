CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland Announces SP-404MKII Sampler

Sonic State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest in the SP compact sampler series is said to be faster and better than ever 13/10/21. Roland has announced the SP-404MKII Creative Sampler and Effector, the latest generation model in the SP compact sampler series. Here's what they have to say about it... Since 2005, SP samplers have been...

sonicstate.com

mixmag.net

Updated Roland SP-404 MkII features have been leaked

A Reddit user has leaked the updated Roland SP-404 MkII sampler cassette specs, revealing its added features and speculative price. The iconic workstation sampler is set to include a long list of new features if the rumours are correct - with 17 velocity-sensitive pads, 32 voices of polyphony, an OLED screen for waveform editing, and an updated effect station.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

UVI’s Falcon synth/sampler plugin flies again, as version 2.5 is launched

UVI has updated Falcon, its behemoth synth/sampler plugin, to version 2.5, adding new effects, modulators, sequencers, arpeggiators, utilities and presets in the process. Support for Apple’s M1 Macs is now here, too. Each instance of Falcon can use up to 16 oscillators and 90 effects. Version 2.5 boasts new cartesian,...
COMPUTERS
Sonic State

BOSS Announces Two New Loop Stations

BOSS has announced the RC-505mkII and RC-600, two new flagship models in the Loop Station product lineup. They say that the five-track RC-505mkII brings next-generation power and flexibility to the world's most popular tabletop looper, giving performers an expanded range of inspiring and customizable tools for hands-on music creation, while the RC-600 takes floor-based looping where it's never gone before, offering six stereo tracks, advanced foot control, and highly configurable operation. BOSS says that both new Loop Station models feature class-leading 32-bit sound, a massive onboard effects selection, built-in rhythms, versatile connectivity, external control support, and USB for interfacing with computers. Here's more details direct from the company...
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

Roland SP-404 mkII Coming In November For $500

Roland has officially introduced the SP-404 MKII, a major update to the SP-404 sampler design with a vivid OLED display, 17 expressive pads, expanded effects, fluid sequencing and sampling, and a massive sample library. Here’s what they have to say about it:. “Lightning-fast boot time, project loading, and sample import...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Isla Instruments releases time-stretch OS update for the S2400 sampler

Isla Instruments has announced another major OS update to the S2400 sampler. Following the previous update, the new version adds old-school workflow features including time-stretch and automatic BPM/pitch detection, as well as a host of other improvements and fixes. For us, the S2400 is a passion project – to recreate...
ELECTRONICS
djmag.com

Roland’s SP-404 MKII update is now official

Roland’s infamous SP-404 sampler has been given its first major update since the original release back in 2005. The unit is famous for making lo-fi beats and has been the go-to sampler for the likes of Flying Lotus, James Blake and many more. The news was leaked last week on...
ELECTRONICS
mixmag.net

Roland’s V-Moda release revolutionary wireless earbuds

V-Moda, Roland's high-performance audio brand, has just introduced the Hexamove, the world's first truly wireless earbuds. The Hexamove, which comes in Lite and Pro variants, boasts audio performance "straight from the DJ booth," with 6mm drivers in each bud producing "powerful bass, vivacious mids, and pristine highs," according to V-Moda.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
Sonic State

Sonnox Releases Claro EQ Plug-In

Three distinct views are designed to prevent mud, clutter, or harshness 13/10/21. Sonnox says that Claro is a comprehensive EQ Plug-In that serves the production process from composition to final mix, with three distinct views, progressively adding deeper insight and precision to prevent mud, clutter, or harshness, helping you blend your tracks into a clear and balanced mix.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Moog 900-Series Modules For Voltage Modular

Cherry Audio says that, with the sound, look, and feel that started it all, the Cherry Audio/MRB VM900 Collection for Voltage Modular delivers the audio and visual experience of the legendary 1960s and 1970s-era Moog 900-series modules with spine-tingling impact and accuracy. A spokesperson told us, "Every detail has been expertly reproduced, for a virtual window into the halcyon days of early analog synthesis. Award-winning synth designer Mark Barton's (MRB) proprietary DSP coding reproduces each and every sonic nuance with unprecedented accuracy."
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

iZotope RX9 Industry Standard Audio Restoration Is Out

IZotope today announced the new version of their RX technology. Now at RX9 its the industry standard for audio restoration and fixing issues in digital audio. Extremely useful for both post production and music production, it can breath life back into most common audio issues including clipping, noise, hum, reverb using iZotope's own algorithms and machine learning to create frankly astonishing results, when you might ordinarily ditch the audio.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

5 of the best live Roland SP-404 jams

Beloved by beatmakers the world over, the Roland SP-404 has a broad and devoted following among fans of lo-fi hip-hop and downtempo electronica. With a successor to this iconic sampler recently announced by Roland, we thought we’d round up a few of the best live jams that show off the original 404’s copious creative potential.
MUSIC
Sonic State

TASCAM Tape Machines As Plug-Ins

IK Multimedia announces the T-RackS TASCAM Tape Collection 13/10/21. IK Multimedia has announced the T-RackS TASCAM® Tape Collection, a collection of AAX, VST and AU plugins for mixing and mastering. They say that the collection draws upon the strengths of four meticulously restored TASCAM analog recording systems long recognized for their glorious tone and other audible hallmarks. A spokesperson told us, "Developed with IK's award-winning modeling technology and in direct collaboration with TASCAM themselves, the result of this coordinated effort allows musicians to introduce the warmth and classic characteristics of some of the finest analog recorders into today's digital recordings-ultimately delivering the best of both worlds."
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Podcast: Sonic TALK 687 - Modular Patch Match

UA Volt, Berna 3, Chiptunes and Thriller vocals 14/10/21. Gaz Williams - Producer, bassplayer, music technologist. Preshow on Patreon.com/sonicstate - with some Hydrasynth Explorer action. 00:00:00 Intro And Hellos. 00:05:34 Sonic VOL001 Compilation Album. 00:7:48 BERNA 3 1950s Electronic Studio. 00:18:22 Michael Jacksons Thriller Harmonies. 00:27:19 Chiptune Documentary. 00:38:45 Universal...
MUSIC
Sonic State

Get iZotope Ozone Elements For Free

Limited time offer to celebrate their 20th year 16/10/21. iZotope are offering their superb Ozone Elements mastering suite for free to celebrate their 20th year! It features all you need to get tracks in shape, with an EQ, stereo imager, and a loudness maximiser - with a built-in mix assistant to give you an objective view of your mix. Click the 'free download' button on the page below and sign in or create an account to get your free copy.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Milestone 100th Release For Experimental Label DiN

Set up in 1999 by Ian Boddy to release ambient electronica 16/10/21. Ian Boddy's excellent DiN label has just put out their 100th release entitled 'Nevermore' which he performed live at DiN HQ as part of the three day Soundquest Festival. The recording features a wealth of admirable studio equipment including the Serge Modular, Analogue Systems French Connection, Make Noise 0-Coast, Moog Matriarch, Novation Summit, Folktek Resonant Garden and the Moog MF-104M Analog Delay.
ROCK MUSIC
Sonic State

O.P.L.A. 4 Voice Polyphonic VA Synth

A neat little 4 voice DIY or fully-made synth is taking pre-orders, called the O.P.L.A. from Hansy Synth. Based on the ESP32 Audio Kit, It comes with an astonishing 4000 AKWF (Adventure Kid Waveforms) waveforms and a host of other features listed below. It's available to pre-order now on their website with shipping options for France, the EU and everywhere else.
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Nektar Introduces Impact LX Mini

Ultra-portable MIDI controller with performance features and hands-on DAW & instrument control 18/10/21. Nektar Technology, Inc tells us that their new Impact LX Mini USB MIDI controller keyboard has everything needed to play, perform or produce on the move. A spokesperson said, "Two independent on-board arpeggiators, the unique 'Part 2' momentary feature and Nektar DAW Integration make LX Mini a powerful instrument for computer-based music setups with hardware-synth-style tactile control."
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Glitchmachines Palindrome granular sampler plugin on sale for $10 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on the Palindrome granular morph plotting sampler geared toward experimental sound design. Glitchmachines’ Palindrome fuses 4 granular samplers with a coordinate plotting grid and complex modulation sources in order to facilitate the creation of morphing sound effects and unusual instrument patches. The plugin’s...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

A 1981 Computer Spectrum Analyser

Responsive FFT on the TRS-80 Color Computer 19/10/21. The worlds of computers and electronic music go hand in hand, and often there are unexpected oddities to be found, marrying the two. This Audio Spectrum Analyzer for the TRS-80 Color Computer (Radio Shack Cat. No. 26-3156) is a surprisingly responsive and well-featured example, released way back in 1981 by Steve Bjork (possibly no relation to the singer). The Tandy Colour Computer (or CoCo) uses a Motorola 6809 processor which is clearly capable of doing FFT (Fast Fourier Transform) pretty accurately using the TV RF connection. Here's a bit more information from the video:
COMPUTERS

