The Music Thing Modular Mini Drive

An introduction and walkthrough of an open source dialogue-system project. In the spring of 2019, a team of students from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) under the leadership of Mikhail Burtsev was selected to participate in the Alexa Prize Challenge 3 from Amazon. That is the official beginning of the DREAM socialbot development which is now alive and is 2 years old already. Our journey in Alexa Prize Challenge 3 ended in May 2020 after the Semifinals as we were not selected to pass to Finals unfortunately. But we managed to create our first version of DREAM socialbot using the open-source DeepPavlov Agent framework. After the Semifinals we spent 4 months adding the support for working with the Knowledge Graphs (KGs), with the goal of eventually open-sourcing the entire bot in the second half of 2020. However, in late September, Amazon announced Alexa Prize Challenge 4, and our application was proudly selected for participation again. The competition was great, and although we got into the Semi-Finals, we sadly did not pass to the Finals. Anyway, we have learned a lot from these 2 years of running a socialbot in production development, and we are ready to share our knowledge with interested readers, so we are starting a series of articles about DREAM socialbot.

