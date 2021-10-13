CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Music Thing Modular Mini Drive

Sonic State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Whitwell on patching the DIY analogue distortion 13/10/21. Music Thing Modular released a new DIY module earlier this year called the Mini Drive - a 4HP Drive/Distortion unit inspired by the classic Minimoog input gain. It's described as a "dirty gain for modular level" and also works with line level inputs, such as drum machines. They've just released the above video on how to patch it, expertly demonstrated and explained by Tom Whitwell.

sonicstate.com

