Buncombe COVID trends improve, but case and transmission rates remain high

For the fourth consecutive week, Buncombe County is seeing a decline in local case rates. The case rate fell from 216 week prior to 198 in current week. For the last two weeks, the rate has dropped by about 8-10% each week. The percent positivity has shown a stabilization and is currently hovering between 6.7%-7.1% for the last three weeks. Hospitalizations have decreased in the last two weeks now with approximately 9% of inpatient beds occupied with COVID-19. Additionally, ICU utilization has decreased since week prior. Lastly, weekly death rate decreased from 2.3 deaths per 100,000 to 1.9, and represents five deaths reported in the last week.