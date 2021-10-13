Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Reports Syracuse Man Faces Several Drug Charges

City of Syracuse, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Detectives have charged a Syracuse man after a several months-long drug investigation. On October 5th, members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit along with agents and task force officers from the CNYDETF took Eluciano Pinet-Parrilla into custody in the 200 Block of Westmoreland Avenue in the City of Syracuse on an arrest warrant for the sale of drugs. Upon the apprehension of Pinet-Parrilla, he found to be in possession of 244 baggies of fentanyl. Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at Pinet-Parrilla’s residence at 201 Westmoreland Avenue, where detectives recovered approximately a half of a kilogram of fentanyl and two loaded handguns.