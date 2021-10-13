CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

SEC Power Rankings Week 7: Alabama falls in shocking upset

By Shelbie Warr
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Week 6 brought with it some shakeup in the SEC Power Rankings due to a big upset and some teams being knocked down to size. Where does your team rank?. The SEC saw a huge upset on Saturday as well as some teams being put in their place. Did you miss any of the action? Let’s get you caught up on everything that happened, starting with the morning slate which brought with it one of the most exciting and defense-less games I have seen in a long time- Arkansas and Ole Miss.

saturdayblitz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin sends 2 amazing tweets after Ole Miss beat Tennessee

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win (and serious injury). Volunteers fans threw golf balls, bottles and other objects onto the field that caused a delay in the game with 54 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball near the end of the game, and of course, the Ole Miss head coach is keeping it. He even took it with him to his postgame press conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Rebels#Lsu#A M
BamaCentral

Tennessee vs Alabama Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama hosts Tennessee on October 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be televised by ESPN. It will be the 104th all-time meeting between Alabama and the Volunteers, dating back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide holding a 58-37-8 series lead.
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
On3.com

Paul Finebaum destroys Tennessee fans for 'classless' behavior

Paul Finebaum was appalled by the actions of Tennessee Volunteers fans inside Neyland Stadium last night. On Sportscenter this morning, Finebaum eviscerated the fanbase’s behavior. “I thought it was classless and unconscionable behavior,” stated Finebaum. “It was an absolute disgrace. And I realize this — as everyone does, in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

FanSided

163K+
Followers
355K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy