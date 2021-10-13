Schuylkill County Firefighter in Serious Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle at Crash Scene
A firefighter from Schuylkill County was injured Tuesday evening while on scene of a motor vehicle accident. According to the Donaldson Fire Company Captain Patrick Kimmel, on Tuesday evening, around 7:40pm, their fire department along with fire companies from Porter Township and Tremont when one of their members, were at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the inntersection of East Franklin Road and West Philadelphia Street in Frailey Township.www.skooknews.com
