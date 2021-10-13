OSKY IN A TIE FOR FIRST IN LITTLE HAWKEYE CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL

It’s been said that three’s a crowd…and that’s exactly what there is in the Little Hawkeye Conference volleyball standings. Oskaloosa, Pella and Indianola are all tied for first place with 6-1 records after Tuesday’s (10/12) games. Oskaloosa won its ninth in a row Tuesday, beating Grinnell three sets to none in Grinnell. The scores were 25-10, 25-17 and 25-17. Senior Faith DeRonde had 19 kills to lead the Indians’ attack. Osky is now 25-4 on the season.