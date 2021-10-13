CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOYBEAN HARVEST PAST 50%, CORN NEARS 30%

By DAR DANIELSON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather has favored farmers and they’ve been able to bring in a lot of corn and beans. The U.S.D.A. says close to 30% of the corn harvest is now complete statewide — that is eight days ahead of normal. That compares to the 19% of the corn that was harvest level the previous week. More than half of the soybean crop has been harvested at 56 percent. That is 16 percent more soybeans harvested compared to last week.

Related
High Plains Journal

Corn, soybean crops in northern Plains show moxie

Corn and soybean growers in the northern Plains have experienced atypical conditions but despite those challenges yields have been holding up, according to Nebraska DEKALB Asgrow Technical Agronomist Josh Erwin. Corn growers who were able to get their crop planted in mid to late April developed good stands before a...
AGRICULTURE
southernminn.com

Third of Iowa corn, half of soybeans are in despite rain

Recent rainfall slowed fieldwork but Iowa farmers still have harvested nearly one-third of corn for grain and more than half of soybeans, according to the latest Iowa crop report released Tuesday. “October temperatures continue to be unseasonably warm, which have been beneficial for widespread dry-down in the fields,” Iowa Agriculture...
IOWA STATE
stjosephpost.com

U.S. corn and soybean production up from September

Corn and soybean production is up from September 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued Tuesday by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn production is up three percent from last year, forecast at 15.0 billion bushels, and soybean growers are expected to increase their production five percent from 2020, forecast at 4.45 billion bushels.
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Record corn, soybean yields foreseen in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — More than half of Illinois’ corn crop is now out of the field, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Crop Progress and condition report. As of Sunday, corn harvested for grain reached 55 percent, compared to the five-year average of 46 percent for this point in...
ILLINOIS STATE
southeastagnet.com

USDA’s New Projections for Corn, Soybeans, Cotton and Oranges

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) October crop estimate, both corn and soybean production is up from the September estimate. But a story from Gary Crawford notes it is a different story for cotton. According to USDA, the U.S. season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, corn down on bearish USDA numbers

Soybeans were sharply lower on fund and technical selling, with November falling below $12 a bushel. The USDA raised production, yield, and new crop ending stocks, all larger than expected and above a year ago. As of Sunday, 49% of U.S. beans are harvested, compared to the five-year average of 40%, and 91% are dropping leaves, compared to 89% on average, with 59% of the crop in good to excellent shape, up 1% on the week. Near-term harvest delays are probable in some areas. Argentina’s crop guess was down a little on the month at 51 million tons due to lower planted area, while Brazil was unchanged at a record 144 million tons. No changes were made to exports. Planting conditions in Brazil continue to generally look better than in Argentina. Export inspections were up sharply on the week, but down sharply on the year, mainly to China and Taiwan. Soybean meal and oil were lower on the fundamental implications of higher production. Oil had additional pressure from a lower move in palm oil ahead of the U.S. session due to bearish October exports for Malaysia.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower Ahead of Report; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are is 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 13 to 14 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade continuing to grind along the lower end of the range in pre-report action. The WASDE report is expected to show yield slightly lower at 175.9 bushels per acre (bpa), with carryout at 1.420 billion bushels (bb), up slightly from last month.
AGRICULTURE
pontiacdailyleader.com

Soybeans appear to be doing well, some having issues with corn

Central Illinois farmers have had a great run for the 2021 harvest so far. Dennis Wentworth, who farms around Downs in McLean County, started harvest in early September, taking advantage of the nice weather which helped dry down corn. Wentworth is disappointed in corn yields due to excess water this year.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
agrinews-pubs.com

New corn, soybean series offers trait options

DECATUR, Ill. — A new series of corn hybrids and soybean varieties that provide multiple trait options was unveiled at the Farm Progress Show. Syngenta featured at the show its new Field Forge Series from NK Seeds that will be available for the 2022 growing season. Field Forged Series lineup features 26 total hybrids, including 10 new NK corn hybrids and four new Enogen corn hybrids, and 20 new NK soybean varieties.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Statistics Canada Releases Final Corn, Soybean Data

The Oct. 5 release of Canada's merchandise trade data for August coincides with the final corn and soybean Aug. 31 stocks estimates for the 2020-21 crop year. Soybean exports for August were reported at 120,264 metric tons, up from the previous month while limited by tight supplies. Total exports for 2020-21 are reported at 4.518 million metric tons, slightly below the unofficial Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) estimate of 4.6 mmt.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Over 10,000 Pounds of Meat From This Company Are Being Recalled, USDA Says

When you're shopping for groceries, you likely consider a few factors before putting an item in your cart, from how a product stacks up nutritionally to the price of the item you're thinking of purchasing. However, what you're less likely to consider is whether or not those products are safe enough to eat. Unfortunately, you might want to think twice about the safety of your favorite foods at the moment, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of over 10,000 pounds of meat products, many of which were used in popular snack foods. Read on to discover which products are being pulled from the market and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

How Much Do John Deere Employees Make? Strike Is Underway

Over 10,000 John Deere employees at 14 plants across the country walked off the job at midnight on Oct. 14. They demand higher wages than the company was offering. How much do John Deere employees make?. Article continues below advertisement. According to the website Salary.com, the median salary for employees...
ECONOMY
easttexasradio.com

NETBIO Cattle Producers Sell Nearly 3,000 Head of Cattle

Producers sold 2,898 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings at the October Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) sale held Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission. “We had a lot of good cattle consigned to the sale and they sold very well,” Sulphur Springs Livestock co-owner and NETBIO board...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS

