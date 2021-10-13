Congressman Glenn Grothman presents Congressional Commendation Memorandum to Evergreen Campsites and Resort in recognition for being named National Park of the Year
On Oct. 8th, US Congressman Glenn Grothman on behalf of the US House of Representatives, presented a Congressional Commendation Memorandum to Jim and Dawn Button, owners of Evergreen Campsites and Resort, Wild Rose for being named the first park in Wisconsin to receive the National Park of the Year award. Evergreen also received the Plan-it-Green Park of the Year. The photo includes: Hannah Piper, Resort and Operations Manager at Evergreen, Congressman Glenn Grothman, Jim and Dawn Button, owners of Evergreen Campsites and Resort, Brandee Christensen, Evergreen Resort and Experience Manager, and Erica Lueptow, Housekeeping Manager at Evergreen.www.wausharaargus.com
