Iowa State

Survey highlights pandemic's effects on mental and physical health in rural Iowa

By Iowa State University
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has taken a steep toll on mental health in many of Iowa's rural communities, according to survey data gathered by an Iowa State University rural sociologist. The pandemic strained the mental health and personal relationships of many rural Iowans, while residents in larger towns tended to report physical health and economic challenges with greater frequency, according to the survey data collected between December 2020 and February 2021. The results illustrate how the pandemic impacted communities in different ways and can inform how public policies are constructed to address these challenges, said David Peters, a professor of sociology at Iowa State University who led the survey effort.

