Rare form of autism exhales secrets of breathing

By University of Connecticut
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreathing difficulties mark a rare form of autism. Now, UConn researchers have traced the symptom to a specific set of brain cells—and possibly found a way to help sufferers. Pitt Hopkins syndrome is very rare, affecting perhaps 250 people in the world right now. One of its defining features is...

medicalxpress.com

