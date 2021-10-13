CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Kate Middleton and Prince William Team Up with Students for a Fall Garden Day to Help Save the Planet

By Simon Perry
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and Kate Middleton are taking their environmental campaign to school!. The royal couple joined school children in a magnificent park on the edge of London on Wednesday as they tried out new ideas to help repair the planet. The goal for William and Kate, both 39, was to help spark big, bold plans to save the natural world — visions of change that the students can commit to for years to come.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yemi Alade
Person
Prince William
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Watson
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Shawn Mendes
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Planet#British Royal Family#Uk#Navy#Olympian#Explorer#Earthshot#Royals#The Heathlands School
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton could finally ride horses with her and Prince William's children

Bridie Wilkins The Duchess of Cambridge has been unable to ride with her children with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there could be a solution in the future. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, previously revealed she was allergic to horses back in...
ANIMALS
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Tweet They're 'Shocked' by Stabbing Murder of British Lawmaker

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a personal tweet reacting to the murder of conservative British lawmaker David Amess. "We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community," the couple said on their joint Twitter account. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues."
CELEBRITIES
hngn.com

Prince William Allegedly Bullied Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Until She Quit Royal Family, New Book Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton's attitude towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was reportedly one of the reasons why the Sussexes decided to quit The Firm. "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" author Andrew Morton released six new chapters to add to his 2018 book about the Duchess of Sussex. And one of the chapters sheds light on the Cambridges' alleged feud with Prince Harry and Markle.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Scared To Live In Kate Middleton’s Shadow

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle struggling to keep up with Kate Middleton? Who will make the most positive impact in the world? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge or the retired senior royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes have tried to establish themselves as a competition against the Cambridges even while they are based in America.
WORLD
nickiswift.com

Which Other Queen Is Now Working With Prince William?

Prince William is determined to make sure everyone understands just how important it is to fix the planet's environmental issues now before it's too late. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge surprised his critics when he seemingly called out the billionaires of the world for trying to find a new place to live in space rather than focus on repairing the planet that we all live on now. While promoting his Earthshot Prize, which rewards those who come up with ideas on how to save the planet, William told the BBC, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live. I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Prince William just revealed where he and Kate Middleton most feel at home

As part of a newly aired BBC documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, on the life and works of Prince Philip, his grandson, Prince William, has opened up about where he – and his wife, Kate Middleton, and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – most feel at home.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Prince William reveals what Prince George gets annoyed with at school – and we can relate

Prince George gets "annoyed and confused" at how the roads near his school in London are full of litter, Prince William has revealed. During an interview with BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds, the Duke of Cambridge said: "So George, at school recently, has been doing litter picking. I didn't realise, but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton Bring Back the Picture-Perfect Royal Playbook

On September 28, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the world premiere of No Time to Die, the highly anticipated (and highly delayed) James Bond film. He wore a tuxedo, she wore a gold sequin cape gown by Jenny Packham. Almost instantly, the Kate effect—the boost fashion brands see when the Duchess of Cambridge dons their designs—kicked in: Searches for “Jenny Packham” spiked. Meanwhile, global e-retailer PrettyLittleThing reported a 550% increase in gold sequin dresses. Twitter too was aflutter with fashion reactions, and websites across the world splashed wire images of the duchess across their homepages. Easy to see why: The dress, part of Packham’s 007 collection inspired by Bond girls from the British super-spy series, was a shiny, shimmery statement.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

138K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy