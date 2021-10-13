Kate Middleton and Prince William Team Up with Students for a Fall Garden Day to Help Save the Planet
Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking their environmental campaign to school!. The royal couple joined school children in a magnificent park on the edge of London on Wednesday as they tried out new ideas to help repair the planet. The goal for William and Kate, both 39, was to help spark big, bold plans to save the natural world — visions of change that the students can commit to for years to come.people.com
Comments / 0