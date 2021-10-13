4 people injured after a multi-vehicle accident in South Austin (Austin, TX) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday afternoon, four people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle pile-up in south Austin.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Payload pass and East Ben White Boulevard at about 3:33 p.m. after getting reports of a crash.

