4 people injured after a multi-vehicle accident in South Austin (Austin, TX)
Nationwide Report
On Tuesday afternoon, four people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle pile-up in south Austin.
As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Payload pass and East Ben White Boulevard at about 3:33 p.m. after getting reports of a crash.
October 13, 2021
