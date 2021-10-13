CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Acer’s Predator gaming projector is one of the first to support variable refresh rate

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer’s Predator lineup of gaming products now includes two 4K projectors: the GM712 and the GD711. Focusing on the GD711 first because that’s the one Acer chose to share the most information on, it’s an LED projector that boasts up to 1,450 ANSI lumens of brightness (or 4,000 LED lumens) with HDR10 support. It supports 4K resolution in standard mode, but it stands out with its variable refresh rate (VRR) mode that’ll display a smoother image as performance fluctuates in powerful consoles, including the Xbox Series X and fast PCs.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Acer Windows 11 laptops: The first three on the market

Today Acer announced that they’d be covering three key categories for initial hardware launches with Windows 11 onboard. The models fit in the categories Sustainable, Thin and Light, and Gaming. You’ve likely heard these names before – they’re effectively tried-and-true models released now by Acer as Windows 11 heroes to lead the charge.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED’s refresh rate?

There’s a new Nintendo Switch in town, improving all the shortcomings of its previous generation. Named after its display technology, the Nintendo Switch OLED is looking to offer a more robust gaming experience. In addition to the new OLED screen, there are some quality-of-life improvements, like the LAN cable compatibility....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Projector#Europe#Africa#Refresh Rate#Gd711#Aptoide Tv#Hdmi#Usb#Gm712
TechSpot

Acer's budget-friendly Nitro 5 gaming laptops are ready for Windows 11

In brief: Acer's Nitro 5 refresh likely won't knock your socks off, but if you're in the market for a relatively inexpensive gaming laptop you should definitely give it a look before you make your decision. At least on paper, the new models offer good value for people who want to be productive and do some light gaming after work.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 gaming monitor features a fast IPS display & a 165 Hz refresh rate

Eliminate waits between your next frame and distractions from motion blurs with the CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 gaming monitor. Equipped with a fast IPS display and quantum dot technology, this gaming monitor delivers vivid, natural colors and lifelike visions. In fact, the quantum dot technology improves color accuracy and overall image quality. Moreover, the CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 features a 165 Hz refresh rate and lightning-quick 1 ms response times for an immersive gaming experience with no interruptions. Furthermore, this monitor offers excellent ergonomics. Simply slide the panel up to your preferred height, with up to 110 mm of adjustment. In fact, you can tilt the screen between -5° and 20° for maximum visibility. Finally, this monitor accommodates any desk, as it includes 4 adjustable snap-in tie downs for quick and easy cable management. Plus, with various built-in ports, you have all the accessibility you need to connect your consoles.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
China
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

BenQ TK700STi review: a killer 4K gaming projector

BenQ TK700STi 4K HDR Gaming... BenQ Home Theater TK700STI... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Our BenQ TK700STi projector review reveals that gaming has really come of age when you look at the best projectors these days. The BenQ TK700STi is a compact beamer...
NFL
The Verge

Roku Streaming Stick 4K review: keeping it simple, now with Dolby Vision

Roku has replaced its Streaming Stick Plus, long one of the top recommendations for an affordable 4K streaming player, with the new Streaming Stick 4K. The name is different, but the hardware looks practically identical on the outside — not that design has any significance in this case. Like its predecessor, the 2021 model plugs into an HDMI port behind your TV and is forever hidden away from everyone watching entertainment on the screen.
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Acer Unveils New Laptops, Desktop, 4K Projectors and More

Acer just finished up its holiday press conference, during the live stream the company revealed some upcoming products hitting the market this holiday and beyond. First up, Acer is looking to expand its antimicrobial PC line up, which are PCs that are resistant to germs and are a pretty big market currently. Its first new antimicrobial PC is the TravelMate Spin P4, which features a 14-inch FHD display, silver colour design, 11th-gen vPro processors, up to a 1TB M.2 SSD and more. The device weighs in at about 3.37 pounds and features Thunderbolt 4 and RJ45 Ethernet ports, it also comes with a 4G LTE option. The TravelMate Spin P4 is set to release sometime in January 2022 for $1,099.99 USD.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktops To Rumble In Early 2022 With Alder Lake, DDR5 And RTX 3090

Acer will waste no time injecting Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs into its desktop line, starting with its newly unveiled Predator Orion 7000 series PC. Built for high-end gaming, the latest addition to the Predator PC line pairs unlocked and overclockable Alder Lake processors with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, to tackle high frame rates with the image quality settings cranked to the max.
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Acer Predator Orion 7000 first look: A sleek and powerful gaming rig

From time to time, we get to test out new products here at Techaeris before they’re even announced. This time, we had an EXCLUSIVE opprotunity to take a first look at the Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop the company just announced at this morning’s next@acer event. We’ve only had the unit for a short time, and as it is a pre-production unit, so this will differ from our usual reviews and won’t be scored.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

The new Acer Predator Orion 7000 is a Windows 11 gaming PC packing Intel's Alder Lake-S CPUs

Acer today has launched its new Predator Orion 7000 liquid-cooled gaming desktops. The notable thing about this new upgradeable prebuilt is that it comes with Intel's upcoming 12th gen Alder Lake-S processors, which will debut with the new Performance Hybrid architecture consisting of big (P-) and little (E-) cores. The flagship Alder Lake-S SKU dubbed the Core i9-12900K(F) will also be on offer inside this build.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Acer’s Nitro XV2 is the fastest 1440p gaming display we’ve ever seen

Acer is gearing up to release a new monitor, and it seems like this one might make its way on to every list of the best gaming monitors out there. Part of the successful Acer Nitro line, the new XV272U KF offers something that many other displays do not — a lightning-fast refresh rate combined with a 1440p resolution. It’s 300Hz, to be specific — and that’s not something we’ve seen before.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy