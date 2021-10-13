CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Power Player Bill Lewis Joins Apollo Global Management

By Derek T. Dingle
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

William M. Lewis, the investment banker and deal maker nonpareil who has been among Wall Street’s power elite over the past 40 years, is expected to be a transformative force when he joins Apollo Global Management as a senior partner and part of its management commitment. Although Lewis will be...

www.blackenterprise.com

ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

