CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Tank and the Bangas Release New Song, Collaborate with Big Freedia

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5t25_0cPuYe6S00

New Orleans powers unite!

On Friday (October 8), the Grammy-nominated, Crescent City-based band Tank and the Bangas released its newest song and music video for the track “Big,” which features the New Orleans “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia.

“This song boasts big energy from two talented New Orleans artists,” said Tank and the Bangas drummer Joshua Johnson. “Tank effortlessly twists and turns lyrics at will during the verses only to open the stage for Big Freedia to join her on the hook. Anytime Tank and The Bangas and Big Freedia get together it’s a banga but this time it’s a BIG one!”

Watch the bodacious video below.

The new tune isn’t the first time the acts got together. Below is a Big Freedia song featuring Tank, called “Betty Bussit.”

Tank and the Bangas released their latest LP, Green Balloon, in 2019 and since earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. The group also won the coveted NPR Tiny Desk concert series in 2017.

Rumor has it, the new song “Big,” may portend a new release from the New Orleans band in 2022. Stay tuned!

Photo by Jeremy Tauriac

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

One Song, Three Ways: “Hallelujah”

Written by Leonard Cohen and first released in 1984, “Hallelujah” is one of the most covered songs of all time, which makes it pretty hard to narrow down just three versions. Yet, that’s what we did for you dear reader. There are hundreds of versions known today with likely many more out in the world (one of our favorites not listed below is by Rufus Wainwright.)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jeremy Shada Goes Track by Track on New Album ‘Vintage’

With his debut album Vintage, released on Oct. 1, 24-year-old Jeremy Shada is paying tribute to love and romance in the modern age. “Vintage is really something special not only because it’s my debut album but because of the overarching theme,” Shada says. “When you listen to Vintage track-by-track and hear how each song connects, an even larger story evolves. We see a man in desperate search for love—something I think is so relatable for listeners. There are ups and downs, heartache, and heartbreak but in the end there is a love that is found and lasts a lifetime. Throughout this journey it’s evident that life isn’t worth living unless it’s with someone you love. Get ready for some catchy bops!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Raps

Actor, former professional wrestler, and rumored presidential candidate, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hopped on a new track from San Francisco rapper, Tech N9ne, and spit his first-ever rap verse. The occasion came on the new song, “Face Off,” from Tech N9ne’s latest album, ASIN9NE, which he released this month. Watch...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Composer Marco Parisi Drops Track, “Symbols,” Ahead of Historic Album

It’s difficult to imagine the unexplored areas of the music industry until you venture out into their depths. Marco Parisi, a classically trained Italian musician, is one such sonic traveler. Recently, he created the one of first albums recorded entirely on a Seaboard instrument. This particular instrument is a dynamic version of an electric keyboard that has synthesizer controls.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
American Songwriter

John Denver’s 10 Greatest Hits

John Denver made his mark on the folk music scene in 1967 when Peter Paul and Mary recorded the song he wrote, “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” The success of the song gave Denver a leg up in the music industry. In the ‘70s, he went on to record his...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Off The Record Live: Tyler Farr Talks Classical Chops, George Jones, & The Story Behind His New Single

When the country artist Tyler Farr was young, he discovered that he had a natural gift for something: singing. “When my mom saw that I could sing—that it came real natural to me—she got me involved in classical training with some voice lessons,” Farr said on an episode of American Songwriter’s Twitch show, Off The Record Live. “I started taking classical voice lessons, singing classical music. I didn’t think it was very cool—I knew my friends were gonna make fun of me—but I was good at it and ended up going to college for vocal performance and classical music.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Freedia
American Songwriter

Dream Phases Mend a Broken Heart on “Don’t Forget Love”

Dream Phases’ “Don’t Forget Love” was drawn from the “endless well” known as heartbreak. The doomed relationship that inspired the song was a couple stuck in two different places in their lives with one unable to give or receive love, says frontman Brandon Graham of the song, off the Los Angeles-based trio’s upcoming second album New Distractions, out Nov. 10.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tank And The Bangas#Music Video#Collaborate#Npr
American Songwriter

Gear Review: David Starr Signature Breedlove Guitar

Breedlove acoustic guitars have found their way into the hands of many popular musicians, including David Starr. Starr has proven himself as a solo artist, but he has also been a regular member of John Oates‘ (of Hall & Oates) solo music projects. The name of David’s Custom Signature model Breedlove is taken from one of the songs, “Rise Up Again,” off of his Beauty and Ruin album. The name is boldly inlaid into the fretboard for everyone to see and acknowledge.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Top 5 John Mayer Songs

John Mayer is one of those people everyone has an opinion on. Maybe he’s your favorite guitar player of all time (he certainly has the chops to fit the bill). Or maybe you’re not a fan for the things he’s said in interviews or people he’s dragged in the media. (We wouldn’t blame you for that, either.)
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Country Music’s Cody Johnson Releases Double LP, Shows ‘Human’ Side

Huntsville, Texas-born country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson knows that life isn’t ever one thing. Over the years, Johnson has grown and developed an appreciation for all types of singers, people, songwriters, songs, experiences, and perspectives. He loves connecting with a crowd. He loves exhibiting multiple sides of himself in his music, over the course of a collection of songs. Case in point: Johnson’s latest double-LP release, Human The Double Album, which he unveiled on Friday (October 8).
HUNTSVILLE, TX
American Songwriter

Keeping Up With BRELAND

When the 26-year-old, New Jersey-born alternative-country artist BRELAND unveiled his hit song “My Truck,” he had no idea it was going to become a hit… in fact, he didn’t really see it as anything more than just a fun demo. But within just a few months, it began to blow up on the internet, kickstarting BRELAND’s plunge into the world of being a recording artist.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Christian Lopez is Taking a Sonic Stand with Latest Album, ‘The Other Side’

Christian Lopez officially gained admittance into the music industry as a singer/songwriter when he dropped his debut EP, Pilot, at age 18. After that first collection of songs, Lopez was eagerly embraced by the Americana genre and he continued to produce music that paid homage to his West Virginia roots. Recently, however, Lopez felt an itch to break out of his original soundscape and create something truly electric.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy