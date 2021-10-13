CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rauw Alejandro is Crafting His Own Legacy

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Todo De Ti" singer talked to Billboard about the power of the Puerto Rican community and how he's pushing reggaeton forward, into a brave new musical world. The summer of 2021 was a strange one, but even through all of its unexpected twist and turns, there was one bright light on the horizon. Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti,” an electro-tinged romantic pop jam that became the undisputed song of the summer all around the world. “I wanted this song—this whole album—to steal the whole summer,” the musician, whose real name is Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, reveals. “After finishing Afrodisíaco, I had just one week before starting all over again with this second album. I started working on some music styles that people were not really used to hearing from me.”

