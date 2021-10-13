Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy, advice for Week 6, 2021
After getting past the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in their 2021 NFL season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen on hard times, losing three of their next four contests. The first two losses were by a total of seven points, but the two-time defending AFC champions were convincingly defeated 38-20 at home by the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The Chiefs hope to bounce back when they visit the Washington Football Team and are seven-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Many will jump on them with their NFL survivor pool picks.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0