NFL

Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy, advice for Week 6, 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting past the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in their 2021 NFL season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen on hard times, losing three of their next four contests. The first two losses were by a total of seven points, but the two-time defending AFC champions were convincingly defeated 38-20 at home by the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The Chiefs hope to bounce back when they visit the Washington Football Team and are seven-point favorites in the latest Week 6 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Many will jump on them with their NFL survivor pool picks.

ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Message From Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Baker Mayfield’s wife had a blunt message for Cleveland Browns fans – and the rest of the NFL – following last weekend’s crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers in Los Angeles, falling 47-42. While Mayfield played well in that game, he couldn’t get it done late, leading to a larger conversation about his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

NFL Pick ’em Pool Picks Week 5: Expert advice on favorites, upsets to consider in confidence pools, office pools

Every week, there are upsets that cause upheaval in NFL pick ’em pools. Surprises are going to happen, so you can’t dwell too much on the past. You have to look forward and find a strategy that works over time. It might not yield the best results every week, but more than often than not, it will pay off. That’s why every week, we solicit the help of TeamRankings to break down notable matchups that could sway pick ’em and confidence pools. Don’t finalize your Week 5 picks without getting pick ’em-specific takes on Chiefs-Bills, Browns-Chargers, Bengals-Packers, and more.
GAMBLING
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Two touches Sunday

Johnson carried the ball once for two yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals. Despite the fact Nick Chubb (calf) was inactive, Johnson didn't see much of a role behind Kareem Hunt in the Cleveland backfield. However, Hunt also left Sunday's game with a calf issue after coming into the contest already dealing with wrist and knee injuries, and if neither of the Browns' two elite RBs are able to suit up for a Week 7 clash with the Broncos, Johnson could find himself with a significant role, perhaps as the early-down option with rookie Demetric Felton handling passing downs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Demetric Felton: Two catches in Sunday's loss

Felton caught both his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cardinals. The rookie has caught exactly two passes in four of the last five games, although he still has yet to get his first NFL carry. However, with Nick Chubb inactive Sunday due to a calf injury and Kareem Hunt -- who was already dealing with wrist and knee issues -- also leaving the game early with a calf strain, Felton could be poised for a much bigger workload in Week 7 against the Broncos.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Scores TD in Sunday's win

Kirk caught five of eight targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Browns. He led the Cards in targets while tying A.J. Green for the team lead in catches, and Kirk hauled in his third TD of the season to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. The fourth-year receiver is well on his way to a career year in Arizona's explosive offense, but Kirk may not be called on often in Week 7 at home against a struggling Texans squad.
NFL

