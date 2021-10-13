Saints CB Marshon Lattimore named NFC's Defensive Player of the Week after big day in Washington

Marshon Lattimore admitted after the game he's frustrated by dropped interceptions, a product of the hand injury suffered in Week 1 and the brace he's had to wear since his return.

But even without any turnovers forced, the Saints' star cornerback's lockdown performance in a win over the Washington Football Team while shadowing Terry McLaurin was enough to earn his the first NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in his NFL career.

Lattimore was a glove on Washington's star receiver, holding the fellow Ohio State Buckeye to just 4 catches and 46 yards on 11 targets. Lattimore's six pass-breakups in the game were a career high, and the second-highest total in the NFL since 1992. They were the most in a game since the 2017 season.

"I wanted Terry. I wanted to go against him. He's one of the best in the league," Lattimore said. "You know, he's my brother from Ohio State so it's all love at the end of the day. We're just out there being competitive."

But while the defensive star got his props, the Saints weren't without a snub. Punter Blake Gillikin appeared in line for the Special Teams edition of the weekly award after pinning WFT inside the 3-yard line on three punts, two of which led directly to Marquez Callaway touchdowns. The award, instead, went to TJ Edwards of the Philadelphia Eagles, who blocked a punt during a comeback win over the Carolina Panthers.