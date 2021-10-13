CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic "learning loss" could cost current students $100k over their lifetime

By Alan Scaia
 5 days ago
Pandemic "learning loss" could cost current students $100,000 over their lifetime Photo credit GettyImages

The Texas education commissioner says current students could earn 6% less over their lifetime as a result of the pandemic. Mike Morath spoke at a "State of Public Education" event organized by the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Morath, a former Dallas ISD trustee, says Texas had seen "unadulterated improvement" in test scores over the past ten years, but over the past 18 months, the number of students performing at grade level for math dropped 20%.

"This is the largest problem facing the state of Texas," he says. "It is larger than every other problem we face, probably, combined."

Morath says more than a million students have fallen behind their grade level. He compared the drop in test scores to students who fell behind after relocating to Texas after Hurricane Katrina.

"After four years of intense intervention, they did, in fact, catch up to state averages in reading," he says. "They never caught up in mathematics."

Students could earn $100,000 less over their career, and Morath says that would lead to a $2 trillion cut to Texas' gross domestic product.

To combat "learning slide," Morath says districts could succeed by adding more hours to the school day or additional days to their calendar.

This year, the legislature passed the "Teacher Incentive Allotment," allowing some teachers to earn more than $100,000 for transferring to schools with the lowest scores. Morath says other programs to strengthen tutoring and teacher development and instruction could also help reverse the drop in test scores.

oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Student Learning in a Pandemic: Test Results Show Heavy Toll

Oklahoma students lost ground in nearly every grade and subject as they struggled to learn amid COVID-19 disruptions, newly released test score data shows. Results from state assessments taken by students in the spring show significant declines when compared to 2019, the last time students took state assessments. The 2020 exams were canceled at the onset of the pandemic.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kait 8

Literacy helps combat pandemic linked learning loss

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Learning loss is normal for the few months students have for summer break. Students are now experiencing pandemic-linked learning loss after months of at-home learning. A local school district is using a new program to help. Literacy is the stepping block for many other subjects at...
BAY, AR
nd.gov

Grants Will Help Students Whose Learning Was Affected by Pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 4, 2021 – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has announced a new grant program to fund learning opportunities outside of school for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts and other organizations, including for-profit companies, nonprofit agencies, faith-based organizations, and higher education institutions, as...
BISMARCK, ND
countynewsonline.org

While learning online, many students received a surprising pandemic respite from cyberbullying

Some experts predicted a huge surge in cyberbullying as learning migrated online. For many students, that might not have been the case. School principal Gregg Wieczorek in Hartland, Wisconsin, was prepared to see a sharp increase in cyberbullying when his students migrated to online learning during spring 2020. He held conversations with employees about how to deal with a potential spike. He and his team had started strategizing how they would discipline students for their virtual behavior.
EDUCATION
INFORUM

North Dakota test scores show depth of K-12 pandemic learning loss

BISMARCK — North Dakota students tested less proficiently in math and English during the 2020-21 school year, supporting educators' suspicions about the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on K-12 learning. Each spring, students in grades 3-8 and students in grade 10 take the North Dakota State Assessment in math and English. The...
EDUCATION
Turnto10.com

Pandemic learning remains a challenge for students with invisible disabilities

(WJAR) — Sitting at a picnic table at Briar Point Beach, seven-year-old Charlotte quietly draws one of her favorite things: fairies. “She’s a great kid,” her mother, Crystal Langlais, said. “She’s a people pleaser. She wants to see everyone happy.”. Charlotte, this year, has been anything but. “She was looking...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fox4news.com

Texas students lost decade's worth of learning progress during pandemic, TEA says

DALLAS - School districts across Texas are hoping to regain some of the historic learning losses students suffered and continue to suffer during the pandemic. However, studies show many students, particularly low-income kids, won't recover. Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath spoke to educators and business leaders at the Dallas...
TEXAS STATE
Smoky Mountain News

School data shows pandemic learning loss

Performance data recently released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows that just 45.4% of elementary, middle and high school students passed state exams given during the 2020-21 school year and 29.6% passed college or career readiness tests. The state graduation rate for 2020-21 was 86.9%. Under the...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
