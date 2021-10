Midfielder Jesse Lingard has said he is "not doing any harm at the moment" to his England career by staying at Manchester United. The 28-year-old turned down interest from several clubs last summer, including West Ham United, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford despite the arrivals of forward Cristiano Ronaldo and winger Jadon Sancho.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO