Reba McEntire announces ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ tour

Reba McEntire will be hitting the road again for a new, multi-city tour across North America. The Reba: Live in Concert tour will begin with two shows at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant, Okla., on Nov. 26 and 27 before wrapping up at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., on March 19. Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes will be joining McEntire for various dates across the tour.