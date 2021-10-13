CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Companies Prioritized Mental Health During Covid, So Why Are We Still So Burned Out?

By Jennifer Liu, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year and a half since the pandemic upended everything about daily life and work, Americans are as burned out as ever. Between December 2020 and July 2021, employees reported a 21% increase in burnout and 17% increase in physical symptoms of stress like muscle tension and fatigue, as well as added work-life balance challenges and overall job stress, according to a survey by the digital wellness company meQuilibrium.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthing.ca

The other COVID crisis we need to talk about: mental health

Many of those you work with — colleagues, employees, even suppliers — are not OK right now. They are stretched to the limit mentally and emotionally, probably more than you realize. If you were in a video call with four team members this week, chances are that one of those people is experiencing mental health challenges. Maybe you are too. According to the latest release from Statistics Canada, one in four adults is reporting recent symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. That’s up from one in five in regular times. That means 221,000 additional Albertans are experiencing mental health struggles.
MENTAL HEALTH
marysvilleonline.net

4 Ways to Prioritize Your Well-being on World Mental Health Day

(BPT) - A healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body when it comes to achieving and maintaining wellness. Yet in the midst of navigating a global pandemic, while still having to juggle work deadlines and family obligations, it can be all too easy to neglect our mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
superhits1027.com

Iowa parent: families should prioritize mental-health needs

CLIVE, Iowa – This week, more attention is being paid to the struggles of people living with mental-health conditions. In Iowa, parents are telling their stories in hopes of inspiring other families to speak out. Between now and Saturday, groups around the country are observing Mental Illness Awareness Week. Mary...
IOWA STATE
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Apps#Health Equity#Workplace Stress#Health Disparities#Americans#Burnout#Covid#Cnbc#Mind Share Partners
Thrive Global

William D King Explains the Benefits of Meditation on Mental Health During Covid

The dread, anxiety, and stress that have been linked with the COVID-19 outbreak have taken a toll on people’s psychological well-being. However, according to a recent study, these symptoms may be relieved by the use of simple and secured online mindfulness techniques. Meditation has indeed been practiced since ancient times...
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Why companies must prioritize wellness in the workplace

Organizations must prioritize people and purpose over processes. They must venture beyond traditional norms and explore creative solutions to support the workforce effectively. Companies that prioritize employee well-being and experience will gain a competitive advantage as the world builds back from the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way businesses...
HEALTH
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mental health objectives – why they’ve never been so important

Mental health care for all: let’s make it a reality. That was the slogan for World Mental Health Day 2021, which just passed on Sunday, October 10. The key objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
13News Now

It's World Mental Health Day, so here are some resources

World Mental Health Day was established on October 10, 1992. 29 years later, it is a day that is recognized by many major health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Mental Health. World Mental Health Day challenges countries and participants to think about the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

Why Are So Many People Quitting Their Jobs during the Pandemic?

During the pandemic, Americans have quit their jobs in record numbers. They are not just quitting, but also changing their careers. According to a recent Microsoft survey, 41% of the entire global workforce has considered leaving their jobs. It shows a shift of priorities for people. Career coach JT O’Donnell and neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho join to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecut.com

Why Is the COVID Vaccine for Kids Taking So Long?

Though many kids have been back in school for nearly two months, masked up and armed with loads of hand sanitizer, a major concern persists for parents and teachers: Children under the age of 12 still aren’t eligible to get vaccinated. Trials of the vaccine in children began earlier this...
KIDS
The Morning Call

With fewer people masking and social distancing, Lehigh Valley health experts worry about the upcoming flu season

Last flu season was the mildest one in decades because of masking and social distancing, but health experts worry that with fewer people following these practices, the coming flu season could be more severe. In Pennsylvania, there were just 3,664 flu cases reported the last season compared with the 2019-20 season when there were 131,282 confirmed cases and 1.7 million-2.4 million estimated ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Washington Post

Why is a covid-19 test so hard to find?

Thirty-six hours before my flight to Virginia to visit family, a friend texted to say she had tested positive for the coronavirus. We’d just had dinner together, indoors, side by side. Because we were both vaccinated, I was probably fine, but “probably” wasn’t good enough for flying shoulder to shoulder...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy