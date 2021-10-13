Companies Prioritized Mental Health During Covid, So Why Are We Still So Burned Out?

Many of those you work with — colleagues, employees, even suppliers — are not OK right now. They are stretched to the limit mentally and emotionally, probably more than you realize. If you were in a video call with four team members this week, chances are that one of those people is experiencing mental health challenges. Maybe you are too. According to the latest release from Statistics Canada, one in four adults is reporting recent symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. That’s up from one in five in regular times. That means 221,000 additional Albertans are experiencing mental health struggles.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO