Netflix Reinstates Trans Employee Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’

By Abby Monteil
Decider
 5 days ago

Netflix has reportedly reinstated the three employees who were suspended last week for unexpectedly attending a meeting of top executives — including queer and trans employee Terra Field, a senior software engineer who spoke out against Dave Chappelle‘s controversial new Netflix stand-up special, The Closer, for comments he made about the trans community.

hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
arcamax.com

Transgender Netflix workers have had enough after Dave Chappelle's harmful remarks

Transgender Netflix employees are speaking out against the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, which contains a litany of transphobic material and insensitive commentary. TV writer Jaclyn Moore, known for her work on Netflix’s “Dear White People” and Peacock’s “Queer as Folk,” and senior software engineer...
Variety

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Called Out by GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition for ‘Ridiculing Trans People’

Dave Chappelle is drawing a growing wave of criticism for his derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community in his newest Netflix stand-up special. The special, titled “The Closer,” premiered on the streamer on Tuesday and is meant to serve as a final entry in a series of stand-up routines by Chappelle on Netflix. In the new release, the comedian makes explicit jokes about trans women and offers defenses for previous derogatory comments made by figures such as “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby. Chappelle also references criticism he faced over the past two years for makings jokes about the trans...
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
Decider

Netflix Reportedly Fires Organizer of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Financial Data

As controversy around Netflix’s new Dave Chappelle stand-up special The Closer continues, the company has fired an employee for reportedly leaking confidential financial data to Bloomberg. The former employee detailed the cost of The Closer to the outlet, which published an Oct. 13 piece reporting that members of Netflix’s staff raised concerns about the special prior to its Oct. 5 release. The Verge reports that this employee was also a leader of the trans employee resource group, and was in the midst of organizing a staff walkout to protest Chappelle’s comments about the trans community.
NME

Family of trans woman defends Dave Chappelle over controversial jokes

The family of Daphne Dorman, a trans woman who died by suicide in 2019, have defended Dave Chappelle over his controversial comments on the trans community. Chappelle made the references in his new Netflix stand-up special The Closer, which included voicing his support for Harry Potter author JK Rowling. “They...
HuffingtonPost

Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Backlash: ‘If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It’

Dave Chappelle is laughing off recent attempts to “cancel” him. Earlier this week, LGBTQ advocates condemned his transphobic and homophobic jokes and misconceptions in his new comedy special, “The Closer,” which premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, even issued a statement on Wednesday urging the streaming service to pull the special.
CELEBRITIES
abc27 News

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer,” which some condemned as being transphobic. The employee, who wasn’t named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix statement said. “We understand this […]
Popculture

Star-Studded Kevin Hart Movie Soars to Netflix's Top 10

Five years after its theatrical debut, one Kevin-Hart starring film is finding massive success on Netflix. Ride Along 2, the star-studded action comedy released back in 2016 as a sequel to 2014's Ride Along, is currently dominating the streaming charts in multiple countries across the globe, making the film one of the most popular titles on the platform worldwide at the moment.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Trevor Project CEO on the Harm Chappelle's Netflix Special, Other Media Can Have on LGBTQ+ Youth

Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix special "The Closer" has sparked a greater conversation about the impact media has on marginalized groups and the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Amit Paley, CEO and executive producer of the Trevor Project, joined Cheddar to discuss the bullying that stems from content consumed on television and social media. He also talked about remarks made by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos about the special claiming the content does not translate to real-world harm. "It’s important that we make clear that words really do matter. Words lead to real-life consequences, and when people in positions of power use rhetoric that demeans, belittles, and attacks LGBTQ young people, especially transgender people, that can lead to all sorts of negative outcomes," Paley said.
Complex

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle’s Special, Trans Employee Reportedly Suspended After Related Tweets

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO at Netflix, has addressed the ongoing criticism of Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special on the streaming platform. In a company memo sent Friday, as first reported by Variety, Sarandos said Netflix has determined that Chappelle’s The Closer isn’t “designed to incite hate or violence” and shared his thoughts on how—in his view—“artistic freedom” is measured by a different standard in the world of stand-up.
meaws.com

Dave Chappelle’s Latest Netflix Special Doesn’t Cross “The Line On Hate,” Ted Sarandos Says Despite Controversy; Staffer Who Criticized Trans Remarks In ‘The Closer’ Suspended

A Netflix engineer who was critical on social media about trans remarks Dave Chappelle made in his controversial The Closer has been suspended by the streamer, as Ted Sarandos declares the company “don’t believe” GLAAD slamned special crosses “the line on hate.”“You should also be aware that some talent may join third parties in asking us to remove the show in the coming days, which we are not going to do,” the steaming giant’s co-CEO added in the pronouncement in a memo that was sent to staff on October 8 following a top tier staff meeting (read the memo below).“I can only assume Ted did this for preemptive damage control if some big names call out the company and Chappelle,” said a well placed individual at the streamer. “It’s all about.
