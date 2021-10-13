CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS tickets: Prices, where to buy seats for MLB playoffs 2021

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to face off in the 2021 ALCS. Now, the task comes down to finding a ticket for the games. Tickets for the Red Sox 2021 ALCS started going on sale via ticket providers earlier this week after the Red Sox knocked out the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. But now that the Astros beat out the Chicago White Sox and advanced as well, tickets for all seven games are available at both Fenway Park in Boston and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Interference? Not on this play, says plate umpire

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. The play was part of a three-run fourth inning...
MLB
#Mlb Playoffs#Minute Maid Park#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox 2021#Alcs#The Tampa Bay Rays#Alds#The Chicago White Sox#Wild Card#Stubhub#Seatgeek#Red Sox Astros#Fox Sports 1
Boston Red Sox
Houston Astros
Chicago White Sox
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
MassLive.com

Red Sox playoff tickets: How to buy Sox-Yankees Wild Card seats for winner-take-all game at Fenway Park

Red Sox. Yankees. Postseason. Winner take all. The Boston Red Sox welcome their longtime rival New York Yankees to Fenway Park on Tuesday night in a do-or-die Wild Card game. The winner will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an ALDS (the White Sox and Astros square off in the other). As expected, it’s one of the hottest tickets in sports, as fans from across the Northeast know the fireworks come out when these two teams meet in October -- especially when it’s just a one-game battle to advance.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
