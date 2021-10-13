Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS tickets: Prices, where to buy seats for MLB playoffs 2021

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to face off in the 2021 ALCS. Now, the task comes down to finding a ticket for the games. Tickets for the Red Sox 2021 ALCS started going on sale via ticket providers earlier this week after the Red Sox knocked out the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. But now that the Astros beat out the Chicago White Sox and advanced as well, tickets for all seven games are available at both Fenway Park in Boston and Minute Maid Park in Houston.