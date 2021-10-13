New Acer Nitro Brings 1440p to a 300 Hz Display

Eliminate waits between your next frame and distractions from motion blurs with the CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 gaming monitor. Equipped with a fast IPS display and quantum dot technology, this gaming monitor delivers vivid, natural colors and lifelike visions. In fact, the quantum dot technology improves color accuracy and overall image quality. Moreover, the CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 features a 165 Hz refresh rate and lightning-quick 1 ms response times for an immersive gaming experience with no interruptions. Furthermore, this monitor offers excellent ergonomics. Simply slide the panel up to your preferred height, with up to 110 mm of adjustment. In fact, you can tilt the screen between -5° and 20° for maximum visibility. Finally, this monitor accommodates any desk, as it includes 4 adjustable snap-in tie downs for quick and easy cable management. Plus, with various built-in ports, you have all the accessibility you need to connect your consoles.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO