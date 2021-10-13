CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Acer Nitro Brings 1440p to a 300 Hz Display

Acer’s got a new 27-inch. 300 Hz monitor that’s setting itself apart from the crowd by also featuring a 1440p resolution. When working with such high refresh rates, you usually need to settle for 1080p, but here you can get both some of the fastest gameplay around and an above average picture in one screen. The catch? It costs as much as some gaming systems.

