Over 100 Bay Area artists will come together to create one-of-a-kind artworks as part of Southern Exposure's 20th annual Monster Drawing Rally. Attendees will watch artworks go from idea to completion and then race to purchase them before someone else does. Combining the energy of a monster truck rally with the creativity of the Bay Area art community, Monster Drawing Rally is an annual fundraiser for Southern Exposure (SoEx), a San Francisco-based arts nonprofit dedicated to supporting local artists since 1974. All participating artists can choose to receive a portion of their artworks' sale, or donate it to Southern Exposure. This year, the Monster Drawing Rally will be outdoors and block party style with food and Fort Point beer available for purchase and a DJ to keep the party going. To support the health and safety of our community, masks are required and COVID safety protocols will be observed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO