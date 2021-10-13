3113 Jane Street, White Pine, TN 37890
Beautiful home that features 5 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths - 6800 square ft of living space. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances - Bamboo flooring - three separate outdoor ponds - outdoor kitchen area with granite countertops and fireplace makes the perfect area for entertaining. it has a a 6 person dry heat sauna - this home is a must see. Call today to schedule your own private tour.www.citizentribune.com
