White Pine, TN

3113 Jane Street, White Pine, TN 37890

Citizen Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful home that features 5 bedrooms and 3 and a half baths - 6800 square ft of living space. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances - Bamboo flooring - three separate outdoor ponds - outdoor kitchen area with granite countertops and fireplace makes the perfect area for entertaining. it has a a 6 person dry heat sauna - this home is a must see. Call today to schedule your own private tour.

www.citizentribune.com

