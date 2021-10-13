T-R-I-Double Gah ER
VENTURA一 Anglers on the Island Spirit had a solid day out on the water that included catching a singular triggerfish. “Check out this Triggerfish!!” said a Sept. 12 Facebook post. “Way to go, @islandspirit805! We had 3 boats out today with a total of 46 passengers and a fish count of 123 Rockfish, 85 Ocean Whitefish, 9 Lingcod, 8 California Sheepshead, 14 Calico Bass, 2 Sand Bass, 5 California Scorpionfish, and last but not least… that 1 Triggerfish.”www.thelog.com
Comments / 0