Michigan State

Michigan reports 83 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

 5 days ago
The State of Michigan reported 83 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

The state is also reporting 321 ongoing outbreaks.

You can check out state reports below.

Newly reported outbreaks:

New school outbreaks
Ongoing outbreaks:

Ongoing School Outbreaks
Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 38

hamandcheese
4d ago

OH MY GOD 83 WHOLE CASES THE WORLD IS NOW GOING TO END!!!!!! Give it a break the chicken little scare tactics is getting old.

Reply
11
Catherine M Lussier
4d ago

I doubt it and bet against you. Show the tests. Everyone is having influenza A or they don’t know what to call it. Lots of cough and fever. Not covid

Reply(3)
4
Captain Overlake!
4d ago

masks don't work VACCINES don't WORK! pcr tests are FRAUDULENT COVID-19 is the FLU! NYQUIL as DIRECTED PLENTY of REST and BINGO! all BETTER snowflake!

Reply
9
