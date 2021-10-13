Red Cross urging community to donate blood, offering incentives in October

The American Red Cross is continuing to urge the community to donate blood and platelets to help cancer patients and other people with serious conditions.

According to a press release, the Red Cross says it has entered into a third week of an emergency blood and platelet shortage as the supply has dropped to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

Anyone who is able to donate, especially those with type O blood, is asked to make an appointment as soon as possible. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross says, “Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds from summer blood shortages, but a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. due to the delta variant has contributed to the lowest donor turnout of the year. To shore up inventory, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.”

According to the Red Cross, those who donate in October will receive a coupon for a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Those who donate Oct. 11-31 will receive an extra $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

For blood donate locations and to make an appointment, click here.