CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Gay couple hail 'big win' in battle over children's Namibian citizenship

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8usV_0cPuV0ti00
Namibian citizen Phillip Luhl holds one of his twin daughters as he speaks to his Mexican husband Guillermo Delgado via Zoom meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

WINDHOEK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A Namibian court ruled on Wednesday that the son of a gay couple, born via surrogacy in South Africa in 2019, is a Namibian citizen by descent, in a decision hailed as "big win" for same-sex couples.

In a test case for Namibia, High Court Judge Thomas Masuku ruled that a paternity test is not needed to prove that Yona Luhl-Delgado is the son of Namibian Phillip Luhl and his Mexican husband, Guillermo Delgado.

"This is a big win for same sex couples and especially a big win for Namibian children born outside Namibia by way of surrogacy," the couple's lawyer, Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile, told reporters following the judgement.

Yona and his twin sisters, who are also battling to obtain Namibian citizenship in a separate case, were all born via surrogacy in South Africa.

Judge Masuku ordered the ministry of home affairs and immigration to pay the couple's costs and issue national documents to Yona within 30 days.

In a major climbdown in May, the Namibian government issued emergency travel documents to the twin daughters Maya and Paula, who were born in March. The papers allowed them to enter Namibia, but not leave.

Namibia's legal system does not recognise same-sex marriages and criminalises sexual contact between men, though the law is seldom enforced.

Luhl told reporters outside the court that the couple was happy with the ruling.

"This is a step in the right direction," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

‘My son was talking and now he’s stopped’: Modern slavery victims’ children let down by authorities, report finds

Thousands of children of modern slavery victims are being profoundly let down by the authorities in the UK, a report has found.Crisis charity Hestia said children who went on to suffer stark intergenerational trauma were being “overlooked, misunderstood, and forgotten” by public agencies.Researchers, who looked at the experiences of mothers who are modern slavery survivors and their children who are being supported by Hestia, found there are at least 5,000 children of modern slavery victims in the UK. Many of the children were born as a by-product of rape and sexual exploitation, or were present when their mothers were sexually...
KIDS
citywatchla.com

Pastor Who Said Floods are God’s Punishment for Homosexuality Arrested on Tarmac

Cave of Adullam Pastor Artur Pawlowski was taken into custody by police at the Calgary International Airport yesterday afternoon, returning from a speaking tour in the U.S. that included meeting Eric Trump and an appearance on Fox News. He was previously arrested this past May for allegedly violating pandemic restrictions...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namibian#Gay Men#High Court#Mexican
New York Post

Haitian migrants found abandoned in a shipping container: report

​More than 100 Haitian migrants were rescued by police after being abandoned inside a shipping container on the side of the road in Guatemala — part of a continuous flow of people trying to enter the US illegally, according to a report. ​. Police investigated after locals reported hearing screams...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

British football coach ‘tortured’ in brutal Dubai prison after 25-year sentence for CBD oil

A British football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over possession of CBD vape liquid is being “tortured” in prison, a friend of his has alleged.Billy Hood, 24, was found guilty of possession, selling and drug trafficking after police found cannabis vape juice in his car on 31 January.In the UK, CBD oil is legal as it contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid THC.But the United Arab Emirates – where Mr Hood, from west London, had moved to in 2020 to work as a children’s football coach – has a zero-tolerance approach to all cannabinoids and psychoactive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
KREX

UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died

LONDON (AP) — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested. The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Afghan refugee stabbed to death in front of schoolchildren in London

An Afghan refugee was stabbed to death in front of schoolchildren on a rugby pitch as a teacher tried to save him, witnesses have said. The latest teenage victim of knife crime in London was named by police on Wednesday as Hazrat Wali, an 18-year-old who came to the UK two years ago from Afghanistan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailynewsen.com

Charlene's brother of Monaco who is next to her in South Africa and who is waiting for her in the Principality

The health of Charlène de Monaco (43) is one of the hot topics in the city-state on the banks of the Mediterranean and the one that is mostly disseminating. While there everything follows its course, the life of the princess in South Africa is a mystery since she settled to operate and recover from some otolaryngological problems. And among so many sorrow, Charlène has in her two brothers of her the best bastion a woman can have.
EUROPE
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Andrew Faces Prosecution After Clearance By Scotland Yard

British royal family news reveals that Prince Andrew should still remain concerned about the downside to his sexual assault lawsuit brought against him in the US because he could still be prosecuted there despite Scotland Yard clearing him of charges. US attorney Nick Goldstone expounded on these thoughts in a...
meaws.com

Couple beaten by homophobic gang outside gay club

A gay couple in the UK is trying to recover following a brutal beating outside a gay club that left both with serious injuries.Dan Wilson and Rob Morris suffered violence at the hands of five men outside the nightclub Colors in Basildon, England in the early morning hours of October 10.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Authorities call fatal stabbing of UK lawmaker terrorist act

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Counterterrorism officers were leading […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

'De-radicalisation' offers Moroccan prisoners route to freedom

Saleh has been languishing in Moroccan jails for 19 years on terrorism charges, but he hopes to be freed soon thanks to a de-radicalisation programme. The former hard-line Islamist, today a bearded prisoner in his 50s, said he once held beliefs that justified violence. "I believed Muslims had a duty to fight oppressive rulers who don't apply Islamic law, and to attack states that fight Muslims," he told AFP in the library of Kenitra prison, near Rabat. But those ideas were based on a literal reading of the Koran and sayings of the Prophet Mohammed "that I wasn't qualified to understand", he says.
WORLD
WTAJ

UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents

LONDON (AP) — British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a routine meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united the U.K.’s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The Essex Police force said officers were called to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

203K+
Followers
223K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy