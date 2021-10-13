CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audemars Piguet’s glamorous 2021 Royal Oak watches rule the runway

By Laurie Kahle
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the glam, buzzy scene of last summer’s Paris fashion week, Audemars Piguet dropped a chic new series of Royal Oaks ready to strut their stuff down a haute couture catwalk. British fashion photographer Harley Weir captured the mood, exploring how a watch, like an outfit, makes a statement about your personal sense of style.

