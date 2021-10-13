CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Heavy rain to bring both drought relief, flood risk to Dakotas, Minnesota

By Ryan Adamson,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Much-needed rain will fall in the Dakotas and into western Minnesota into Wednesday night, but too much rain could result in flash flooding concerns.

The same storm system that brought the first significant snow of the season to the Rocky Mountains to start the week has swung out onto the northern Plains as of Wednesday and will continue to unload areas of drenching rain that will alleviate ongoing drought concerns into Wednesday night.

In addition to heavy rain that will fall in the northern Plains into Wednesday night, strong winds will cause the rain to blow sideways at times.

"Winds will gust up to 40 to possibly even 60 mph in some locations in the northern Plains," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gU0s_0cPuUqJ600

With portions of the northern Plains experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions according to the United States Drought Monitor, the rainfall will be beneficial overall. However, too much rain may fall too quickly and result in flooding.

There will be a few factors that create localized flooding. The ground is less porous than normal due to the current drought conditions. This will cause more of the water to runoff as opposed to being absorbed. The intensity of the rain and the rainfall amounts will also be a concern.

"Some locations in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota will get 1-3 inches of rain, which can lead to localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas," said Richards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPkJ1_0cPuUqJ600

Some colder air in parts of the far western Dakotas could allow rain to mix with or change to snow, forecasters say.

The Dakotas and northern Minnesota won't be the only parts of the central U.S. to receive a bout of heavy rain into Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Czb8S_0cPuUqJ600

"Some thunderstorms that form along a cold front in eastern Iowa and Missouri will have the potential to produce brief, heavy downpours and gusty winds," said Richards.

Behind the rain and thunderstorms, a drier day is expected on Thursday with gradually diminishing winds. By this weekend, a familiar trend of above-normal temperatures will return, and the dry weather will continue.

Unlike the record-challenging heat from earlier in the month, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees higher than average. No new record highs will be set this weekend, but the weather will make for a pleasant fall weekend, and it may be hard to find a cloud in the sky.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains

BANGKOK — Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand caused new flooding on Monday, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. Authorities in the central province of Suphan Buri said flood warnings were in...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenwichTime

Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand caused new flooding on Monday, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. Authorities in the central province of Suphan Buri said flood warnings were...
ENVIRONMENT
Beaumont Enterprise

Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand caused new flooding on Monday, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. Authorities in the central province of Suphan Buri said flood warnings were...
ENVIRONMENT
seattlepi.com

Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand caused new flooding on Monday, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. Authorities in the central province of Suphan Buri said flood warnings were...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
SFGate

Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand caused new flooding on Monday, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. Authorities in the central province of Suphan Buri said flood warnings were...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Thailand hit with more flooding amid heavy rains

BANGKOK (AP) — Heavy rains in central and northeastern Thailand have caused new flooding, with authorities forced to release water into an already swollen river after a reservoir reached full capacity, and others facing the same possibility. Authorities in a central province say flood warnings are in effect for communities along the Tha Chin River after water was released into it from the reservoir. More than 38,000 households in the province have been affected by flooding so far this year. The Meteorological Department says monsoon conditions in the northeast and a strong southwest monsoon off southern Thailand will bring more rain in several provinces, mostly in the northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

13K+
Followers
781
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy