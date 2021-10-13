'End this nightmare!': Loudoun County parents demand resignation of superintendent over sexual assault claims
Dozens of parents are demanding the resignation of a Loudoun County superintendent following outrage over claims of sexual assault. A total of 36 parents expressed concern during Tuesday's school board meeting over Superintendent Scott Ziegler's performance, saying he should resign for allegedly overseeing cover-ups of two sexual assaults occurring on school grounds that were facilitated by the school's transgender policy.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 4