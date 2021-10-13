CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Vineyard Lets Wine-Lovers Sleep Inside a Giant Wine Barrel

Do you or someone you know love wine to the point that you can live inside a bottle? Well, good news friends! There's exactly a place for that, where wine lovers can experience their favorite wine from the wine's perspective. The Quinta da Pacheca Estate in Douro, Portugal lets guests stay in giant, luxurious wine barrels for a night.

