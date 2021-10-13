This Vineyard Lets Wine-Lovers Sleep Inside a Giant Wine Barrel

When my client, Michelle Bonds, reached out to me to help her with the furniture selections and finish-out of her new wine bar, Trova Wine and Market, I was thrilled! Her vision of an upscale wine bar, full of light and soft bright colors, was a departure from the “typical” wine bar. She also wanted to incorporate retail into the space. So, if you are wanting a recommendation of wines you can take to go, the sommelier can cater to your needs with interesting selections. Being able to help Michelle, a female entrepreneur, find her unique style during a global pandemic certainly presented its challenges, but the final result has been so well received that it was a challenge I am thrilled I took on. As a frequent visitor of Trova, I am always amazed with the curated selection of wine and food fare, so I wanted to make sure I incorporated that feeling of intrigue when someone visits the wine bar.

