The Jetpack MagSafe iPhone power bank is a strongly magnetic charging solution for consumers seeking out a way to stay connected in a streamlined manner. The power bank is outfitted with ultra-strong magnets that were chosen in order to keep it securely in place at all times during use to prevent it from slipping off the rear of the iPhone. The battery boasts a 5,000mAh capacity and will relay power at a rate of 15W to quickly power up the device at OEM speeds.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO