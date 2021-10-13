CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wham! Bassist Deon Estus Dies Aged 65

By Liz Wright
uncrazed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWham! and George Michael bassist Deon Estus has died at the age of 65. Deon‘s death has been met with great sadness across the music industry. He was a highly regarded bassist for Wham!, and joined the band in the 1980’s before becoming a member of George Michael‘s band when he pursued his solo career.

www.uncrazed.com

