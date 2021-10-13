CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Aim to ease supply chain bottlenecks with LA port going 24/7

By JOSH BOAK
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTix2_0cPuTF7m00
Holiday-Toy Delays A beach goer sits on the beach in Seal Beach Calif., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, as container ships waiting to dock at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are seen in the distance. With three months until Christmas, toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves as they face a severe supply network crunch. Toy makers are feverishly trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for new alternative routes and ports. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House said Wednesday it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers.

President Joe Biden planned to discuss the agreement during an afternoon speech about supply chain issues that have hampered the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The supply chain problem is tightly linked with the broader challenge of inflation confronting Biden, as higher prices are creating both economic and political risks.

Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the United States. As of Monday, there were 62 ships berthed at the two ports and 81 waiting to dock and unload, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

Commitments by the Los Angeles port’s operator, longshoremen and several of the country’s largest retail and shipping companies are expected to help relieve the backlog. Walmart, FedEx and UPS made commitments to unload during off-peak hours, making it easier for the Los Angeles port to operate nonstop and reduce the backlog. The Long Beach port has been operating 24 hours daily for seven days for roughly the past three weeks.

Biden was scheduled to hold a virtual roundtable with the heads of Walmart, FedEx Logistics, UPS, Target, Samsung Electronics North America, the Teamsters Union and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, among other groups, before his speech.

Republican lawmakers say Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has fueled higher prices. A recent analysis issued by the investment bank Goldman Sachs estimates that "supply-constrained goods" account for 80% of this year's inflation overshoot, yet the political criticism continues to sting as housing and oil prices add to inflationary pressures.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has made inflation one of his central charges against Biden, a sign that getting prices under control could be essential for Democrats trying to hold onto congressional seats in next year's elections.

“The Democrats’ inflation is so bad that even though the average American worker has gotten a multiple-percentage-point pay raise over the last year, their actual purchasing power has been cut,” McConnell said in a Senate speech last week. "Even dollar stores are having to raise their prices. Just ask any American family about their last few trips to the supermarket, the gas station or the toy store. Heaven forbid if they’ve had to participate in the housing market or the auto market anytime lately."

The Biden administration has argued that higher inflation is temporary. Yet the supply chain issues have persisted months after the economy began to reopen and recover as vaccines lessened many of the risks from the pandemic.

Consumer prices climbed 5.4% from a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. That is significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Higher energy, food and shelter costs were prime drivers of price increases in September. Used car and truck prices fell for the second straight month, but vehicle shortages and cost increases in prior months mean that prices are still 24.4% higher from a year ago.

Inflation's persistence has created a divide in how to describe the phenomenon.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said Tuesday that he no longer calls inflation “transitory” and expects this current “episode” of inflation could last into 2022 or longer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the former Fed chair, insisted to CBS News that the higher prices are “transitory” because once “we get the pandemic under control, the global economy comes back, these pressures will mitigate and I believe will go back to normal levels.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US supply chain woes to stretch into 2022, Biden admin warns

The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America's supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cramping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world's largest economy. Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden's administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country's overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will "re-evaluate all of our options" to relieve the bottlenecks. But "a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year," the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN's "State of the Union" show. Buttigieg added that the supply side crunch was being exacerbated by extraordinary pent-up demand in the United States.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

White House takes aim at supply chain disruptions; California ports to operate 24/7

WMT WALMART, INC. 138.37 -1.01 -0.72%. UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC. 184.06 +2.07 +1.14%. President Biden is expected to host a meeting Wednesday with senior officials and stakeholders to discuss their collective efforts to address the global transportation supply chain bottlenecks, where he is set to announce that the Port of Los Angeles will work as a 24/7 operation to help ease the bottleneck at the Port of Long Beach. Officials said Long Beach has been working 24/7 for the past three weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTVCFOX

Biden says 24/7 port operations are potential 'gamechanger' for supply chain

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The Biden administration announced new efforts Wednesday to resolve bottlenecks at key ports that are threatening to disrupt deliveries heading into the holiday season, but experts say much of the current supply chain crisis is out of the federal government’s hands. “With the holidays coming up, you...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Washington State
WTVQ

White House: LA port going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation. This is an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move the stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers. President Joe...
BUSINESS
kcrw.com

Biden wants Port of LA to work 24/7 to relieve supply chain congestion, as holidays approach

President Biden announced today that the Port of Los Angeles is going to operate around-the-clock to try to ease some of the supply chain issues. The Port of Long Beach is already doing so. Dozens of container ships have been backed up for weeks up and down the Southern California coast, and it’s not just happening here. Ports in New York, New Jersey, and Georgia are also seeing backups.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Bisnow

Biden Steps In To Push West Coast Ports To 24/7 Operations As Supply Chain 'Disaster' Snowballs

With the global supply chain in unprecedented levels of disarray, President Joe Biden has stepped in to try and save Christmas for U.S. consumers and businesses alike. Biden will unveil a plan on Wednesday to expand operating hours at the Port of Los Angeles and its neighbor, the Port of Long Beach, to 24/7 in an attempt to ease historic congestion of shipping barges and containers, CNBC reports. The plan is expected to be announced at a virtual meeting with shipping giants FedEx and UPS — which, along with the United States Postal Service, announced their ship-by dates for arrival by Christmas — as well as massive retailers Home Depot and Walmart, all of which are expected to go 24/7 with their own port operations.
LONG BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Consumer Prices#Bottlenecks#Ap#The White House#The Port Of Los Angeles#Ups#Fedex Logistics#Target#The Teamsters Union#Republican
hngn.com

Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Likely To Happen Now That Petition Reaches 3 Million Support? President Joe Biden has a Better Idea!

With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, many Americans have been holding out hope for a new stimulus package. Unfortunately, the government, particularly Congress, does not appear to be interested in another stimulus payment. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, circulated a petition on Change.org last year calling for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Walmart
POLITICO

Biden’s missing inspectors general

With help from Olivia Beavers, Nahal Toosi, Alex Ward and Daniel Lippman. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Over a six-week period last spring, then-President...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

‘I like kids better than people,’ Biden says as hecklers shout ‘F–k Joe Biden’

“I like kids better than people,” President Biden said Friday after getting a hug from a toddler in Connecticut while nearby protesters bellowed, “F–k Joe Biden.”. “When I talked to all your folks out on the playground, I joked that everybody knows I like kids better than people. Fortunately they like me. That’s why maybe I like them,” Biden said during a speech in Hartford.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy