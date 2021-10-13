Outstanding Individuals with Disabilities to be Honored at 32nd Annual Donald J. Sykes Award Ceremony
Atlantic County will celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals with disabilities during its 32nd annual Donald J. Sykes Award ceremony on Thursday, October 21 at the Atlantic City Country Club. The ceremony is presented as a cooperative effort of the Atlantic County Division of Intergenerational Services and the Atlantic County Disability Advisory Board.www.atlantic-county.org
