Wellesley, ditch the Bard: drop the Shakespeare requirement for English majors

The many adaptations of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew are a testament to the playwright's immortality. Within the pantheon of English Renaissance poets, William Shakespeare is by far the most prolific and the one that most teenagers dread. In high schools, the Bard’s work is only read with the archaic and distancing languages. Though this is important to understand his wit and contextualize his pieces, to truly see the genius of Shakespeare’s work, one has to view the plays and sonnets in the conditions of their many adaptations. The Guinness Book Of World Records calculated that feature-length adaptations of William Shakespeare’s works total 410. Of that sum, around 25 of them are recreations of The Taming Of The Shrew, which he wrote between 1590 and 1592. Shrew and its many iterations reflect society’s views on women during the time of production, and show Shakespeare’s immortality by reflecting the values of the period of the adaptation.

